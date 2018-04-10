Century Communities (CCS) Receives $36.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Century Communities from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Century Communities from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of CCS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 77,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $892.94, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.13. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $518.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.29 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.55%. sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,024,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,918,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,967,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,819,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,570,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after buying an additional 326,505 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in homebuilding business in Atlanta, Central Texas, Colorado, Houston, Nevada, and Utah. It is involved in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as entitlement and development of land. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers.

