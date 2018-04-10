Ceragon Networks (CRNT) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ: CRNT) is one of 42 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ceragon Networks to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ceragon Networks and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ceragon Networks Competitors 280 1283 1803 99 2.50

Ceragon Networks presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.75%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 15.13%. Given Ceragon Networks’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ceragon Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Ceragon Networks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks 4.69% 11.57% 5.59% Ceragon Networks Competitors -215.86% -27.49% -14.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ceragon Networks has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceragon Networks’ competitors have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceragon Networks and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks $332.03 million $15.56 million 15.06 Ceragon Networks Competitors $3.90 billion $104.41 million 14.34

Ceragon Networks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ceragon Networks. Ceragon Networks is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ceragon Networks competitors beat Ceragon Networks on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. offers wireless backhaul solutions. The Company’s products include FibeAir IP-20 Platform, FibeAir IP-20 Assured Platform and Network Management. The Company provides its services to wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, among others. Its solutions are deployed by over 460 service providers, as well as a range of private network owners, in over 130 countries. The Company’s FibeAir IP-20 platform offers flexibility in choosing all-outdoor, split-mount and all-indoor configurations to suit any deployment scenario. The FibeAir IP-20 platform includes product categories, such as shorthaul-access and shorthaul-aggregation. The FibeAir IP-20 Assured platform includes product categories, such as shorthaul-access, shorthaul-aggregation, small cells, longhaul and enterprise access. Its NetMaster is a Network Management System (NMS), which is designed for managing large-scale wireless backhaul networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.