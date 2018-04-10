Vossloh (VOS) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Cfra

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €35.00 ($43.21) target price by analysts at Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank set a €49.00 ($60.49) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($65.43) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.67 ($57.61).

ETR VOS traded up €0.60 ($0.74) during trading on Monday, reaching €41.25 ($50.93). 8,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,937. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($45.19) and a fifty-two week high of €63.99 ($79.00).

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation divisions. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

