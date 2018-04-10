Cfra Analysts Give Hochtief (HOT) a €177.00 Price Target

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) has been assigned a €177.00 ($218.52) price target by analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €171.00 ($211.11) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC set a €165.00 ($203.70) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Independent Research set a €156.00 ($192.59) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($185.19) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochtief in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €151.41 ($186.93).

Shares of HOT stock traded up €0.90 ($1.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €150.00 ($185.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,503 shares. Hochtief has a fifty-two week low of €128.00 ($158.02) and a fifty-two week high of €175.00 ($216.05).

Hochtief Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company's HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, and transportation infrastructure, as well as hydroelectric power stations and dams.

