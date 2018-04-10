CFun (CFUN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $150,214.00

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, CFun has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One CFun token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, EXX and Coinrail. CFun has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $150,214.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00765768 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00039726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00176385 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00064195 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CFun Profile

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject. CFun’s official website is www.cfunproject.com.

CFun Token Trading

CFun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Allcoin, EXX and CoinEgg. It is not possible to purchase CFun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CFun must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CFun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

