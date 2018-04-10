ChainCoin (CRYPTO:CHC) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. ChainCoin has a market cap of $2.04 million and $3,402.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChainCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One ChainCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.40 or 0.04427970 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003597 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001288 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013815 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007549 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00060809 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ChainCoin

ChainCoin (CRYPTO:CHC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. ChainCoin’s total supply is 17,013,701 coins and its circulating supply is 14,984,003 coins. ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin. ChainCoin’s official website is www.chaincoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, the first coin with 11 hashing algorithms chained (C11). CHC leverages a network of masternodes to provide anonymous transactions. “

ChainCoin Coin Trading

ChainCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy ChainCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

