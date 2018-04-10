ChainLink (CRYPTO:LINK) Price Up 26.6% This Week

ChainLink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, ChainLink has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One ChainLink token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00005466 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Binance, EtherDelta and Gate.io. ChainLink has a market cap of $130.93 million and $9.92 million worth of ChainLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00790636 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00173816 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00064538 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ChainLink Token Profile

ChainLink’s launch date was September 16th, 2017. ChainLink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. ChainLink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official website for ChainLink is smartcontract.com.

According to CryptoCompare, ” ChainLink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, ChainLink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay ChainLink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

ChainLink Token Trading

ChainLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, EtherDelta, Token Store, OKEx, IDEX, Mercatox and COSS. It is not currently possible to purchase ChainLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainLink must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

