ChainLink Market Capitalization Achieves $123.90 Million (LINK)

ChainLink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. ChainLink has a market capitalization of $123.90 million and $9.28 million worth of ChainLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainLink token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00005168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox, OKEx and IDEX. Over the last seven days, ChainLink has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00767004 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014582 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00175147 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00067819 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ChainLink

ChainLink’s launch date was September 16th, 2017. ChainLink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. ChainLink’s official website is smartcontract.com. ChainLink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

According to CryptoCompare, ” ChainLink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, ChainLink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay ChainLink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

ChainLink Token Trading

ChainLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, IDEX, COSS, Token Store, OKEx, Mercatox, Binance and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to purchase ChainLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainLink must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

