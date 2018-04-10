Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut Arbutus Biopharma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.30. 143,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,772. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $278.10, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 796.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

