Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1,545.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.51. 6,858,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,350,551. The company has a market cap of $67,471.76, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $16,593,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $13,231,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 920,225 shares of company stock valued at $50,239,974. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

