Chart Industries (GTLS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chart Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.3904593874859 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,998. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,841.39, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical.

