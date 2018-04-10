Charter Trust Co. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 56,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,792,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $6,772,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,356,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 558,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $652,687,000 after purchasing an additional 48,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 670 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total value of $788,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,778,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,406.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $680,281.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $884.49 and a 52 week high of $1,617.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up from $1,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Vetr lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,277.08 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,494.78.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

