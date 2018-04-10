ChatCoin (CHAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.40 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00001024 BTC on exchanges including EXX, Huobi, Lbank and ZB.COM. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.40 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00700000 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006719 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000785 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003720 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001800 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00097066 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChatCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The coin can be mined, staked and earned on a web based Chat application where users can chat about trading and see live prices. Users receive coins for every message. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, EXX, Huobi, Lbank and BigONE. It is not currently possible to purchase ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

