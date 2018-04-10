Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage, immuno oncology biopharmaceutical. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. 43,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,001. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 and a P/E ratio of -4.03.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.39% and a negative net margin of 1,316.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX.

