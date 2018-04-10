Chegg (CHGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) will post $74.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the highest is $74.81 million. Chegg posted sales of $62.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $74.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $300.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $358.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $355.34 million to $361.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Chegg had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $73.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

CHGG stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.94. 91,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,292. Chegg has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $2,287.23, a PE ratio of -233.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Chegg declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through a private placement purchase. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,007,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 138,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $3,008,245.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 154,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,154.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 962,200 shares of company stock worth $19,307,544. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chegg (CHGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.37 Million” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/chegg-chgg-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-74-37-million.html.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.