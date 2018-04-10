Chemours Co (CC) Receives $58.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of CC traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 407,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,885.27, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.94. Chemours has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $58.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 115.54% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemours news, VP Mark Newman sold 29,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,445,251.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Kirsch sold 13,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $688,637.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,280.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Clearbridge LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter valued at $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

