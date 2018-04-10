Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $326.80 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,055,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase accounts for 1.4% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase worth $326,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, Director James S. Crown acquired 7,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.37 per share, with a total value of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 305,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,677,048.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $3,009,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Friday. Vetr cut JPMorgan Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.29 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Edward Jones raised JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase has a 12-month low of $81.64 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $374,392.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

