CHF Solutions (CHFS) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CHF Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CHF Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 CHF Solutions Competitors 145 435 967 26 2.56

CHF Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,156.94%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 11.68%. Given CHF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CHF Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHF Solutions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions $3.55 million -$13.38 million -0.08 CHF Solutions Competitors $1.10 billion $121.87 million -38.18

CHF Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CHF Solutions. CHF Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

CHF Solutions has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHF Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.57, indicating that their average stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CHF Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions -376.64% -146.41% -112.90% CHF Solutions Competitors -136.44% 33.70% -12.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CHF Solutions peers beat CHF Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

