Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 804 Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 301.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,003,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,880,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,790 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 15,559.4% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,436,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,449,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,241,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,363 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9,166.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,883,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $598,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 784,734.3% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,296,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $188,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,884 shares in the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays set a $174.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.49 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.05. 28,969,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,233,840. The firm has a market cap of $854,362.38, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Apple has a twelve month low of $140.06 and a twelve month high of $183.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/chicago-partners-investment-group-llc-has-5-31-million-position-in-apple-aapl-updated-updated-updated.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.