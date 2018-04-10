Millennium Management LLC Has $29.80 Million Position in Chico’s (NYSE:CHS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) by 161.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084,803 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.64% of Chico’s worth $29,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chico’s by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Chico’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nomura raised their price target on Chico’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 price objective on Chico’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of CHS opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Chico’s has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1,267.82, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $587.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.75 million. Chico’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. analysts forecast that Chico’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Chico’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Chico’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Chico’s Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

