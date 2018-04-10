Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Chimerix (CMRX) Share Price

Media coverage about Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chimerix earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8555310791425 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Chimerix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 88,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.24. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 1,579.53%. sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/chimerix-cmrx-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.