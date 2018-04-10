China Biologic Products (CBPO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reissued their buy rating on shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a $97.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CBPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Biologic Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price target on shares of China Biologic Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

China Biologic Products stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.84. 292,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,809.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. China Biologic Products has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.46.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 21.30%. China Biologic Products’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. research analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 854.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after acquiring an additional 534,824 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,016,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after acquiring an additional 471,416 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 635,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,078,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 723,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,790,000 after acquiring an additional 279,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176,325 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/china-biologic-products-cbpo-given-buy-rating-at-jefferies-group-updated-updated-updated.html.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.