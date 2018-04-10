Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “China Coal Energy Company Limited is engaged in integrating engineering and technological service businesses comprising of coal production, sales and trading. It deals in coal chemical, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pit mouth power generation, coal mine design etc. The main businesses of the Company are coking operations, coal mining equipment manufacturing and coal mine design and consultation. Coal business involves in production and distribution of steam coal and coking coal. Coking business provides metallurgy coke and forging coke. Coke mining equipment business offers hydraulic supports, scraper conveyors, loaders, boring machines, shearers and mining electrical motors, among others. China Coal Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

CCOZY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $8.14. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133. China Coal Energy has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,671.41, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited engages in the production and sale of coal in the Peoples Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical Product, and Mining Machinery segments. The company primarily offers thermal and coking coal. It is also involved in the production and sale of coke, methanol, urea, olefin, synthetic ammonia, and other coal chemical products; design, research and development, manufacture, and sale of coal mining machinery and equipment; provision of after-sales services; and production and sale of electricity, as well as primary aluminum.

