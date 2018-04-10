China Cord Blood (CO) vs. ConvergeOne (CVON) Head to Head Contrast

China Cord Blood (NYSE: CO) and ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Cord Blood and ConvergeOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Cord Blood $110.41 million 10.62 $18.33 million N/A N/A ConvergeOne $918.93 million 2.21 $290,000.00 $0.38 23.95

China Cord Blood has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ConvergeOne.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Cord Blood and ConvergeOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A ConvergeOne 0 0 3 0 3.00

ConvergeOne has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.87%. Given ConvergeOne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ConvergeOne is more favorable than China Cord Blood.

Profitability

This table compares China Cord Blood and ConvergeOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Cord Blood 27.05% 9.05% 4.49% ConvergeOne N/A 465.62% 13.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of China Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of ConvergeOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ConvergeOne beats China Cord Blood on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Cord Blood

China Cord Blood Corporation is a provider of cord blood banking services in China. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the provision of umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides cord blood testing, processing and storage services under the direction of subscribers for a cord blood processing fee and a storage fee. It also tests, processes and stores donated cord blood, and provides matching services to the public for a fee. The Company provides cord blood processing and storage services for expectant parents interested in capturing the opportunities made available by evolving medical treatments and technologies, such as cord blood transplants. It also preserves cord blood units donated by the public; provides matching services on such donated units, and delivers matching units to patients in need of transplants. As of March 31, 2016, the Company had three operating cord blood banks.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. It offers cloud solutions, such as C1CX, a collaboration solution spanning unified communications and contact centers with software applications, integration, and professional services; hosted collaboration solutions; and any communications as a service solution. The company also offers collaboration and unified communications, such as applications, conferencing, messaging and presence, mobility and Bring Your Own Device, and telephony services; enterprise applications and software development solutions; and enterprise networking solutions, such as routing and switching, mobility and mobile device management, and wireless. In addition, it offers contact center solutions, such as analytics and reporting, desktop, omnichannel communications, remote agent, social media, cloud connectors and integration software, and workforce optimization and quality monitoring, as well as IVR, self-services, and advanced routing; data center and virtualization solutions, including servers, storage, tools and management, and virtualization; and security solutions, such as firewall, secure socket layer, adaptive security appliance, and risk mitigation. Further, the company provides professional and managed services, such as application, cloud and data, communication, professional voice recording, networking, program management, resiliency, security, and systems and infrastructure. ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. offers its services through delivery models, such as on-premise; and in private, hybrid, and public clouds, as well as through the ConvergeOne Cloud. It serves banking, finance, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, technology, transportation, and utilities industries. It has strategic partnerships with Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

