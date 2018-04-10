China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) will report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for China Petroleum & Chemical’s earnings. China Petroleum & Chemical posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 706.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $8.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow China Petroleum & Chemical.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut China Petroleum & Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) opened at $86.59 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $101,300.27, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a China-based energy and chemical company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Development segment, Refining segment, Marketing and Distribution segment, Chemicals segment, and Corporate and Others segment. Exploration and Development segment explores and develops oil fields, as well as produces crude oil and natural gas.

