ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

News stories about ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ChromaDex earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.6102021674988 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CDXC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. 209,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.04. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 48.68%. sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on ChromaDex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 24,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $113,058.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 28,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $185,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,431 shares of company stock worth $300,270. Corporate insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

