Church & Dwight (CHD) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Church & Dwight earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0683516495719 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. 1,090,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,016. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12,075.15, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC raised Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS raised Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In related news, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 11,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $555,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Katz sold 12,600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $638,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,858 shares in the company, valued at $702,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,508 shares of company stock worth $22,359,201 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

