Insider Selling: CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Director Sells 696 Shares of Stock

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Director Peter W. Glaab sold 696 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.82, for a total transaction of C$20,058.72.

CIX stock opened at C$27.16 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$25.79 and a 12 month high of C$30.23.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$594.40 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 28.22%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$30.50 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.86.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

