Liquor Stores N.A. (TSE:LIQ) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at CIBC

Liquor Stores N.A. (TSE:LIQ) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Liquor Stores N.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.90.

Shares of TSE:LIQ traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.82. 20,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,076. Liquor Stores N.A. has a 12 month low of C$8.78 and a 12 month high of C$12.95.

In other Liquor Stores N.A. news, Director Derek Hudson Burney bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,850.00. Also, Director Karen A. Prentice bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 20,116 shares of company stock worth $189,304 over the last quarter.

About Liquor Stores N.A.

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. As of March 14, 2018, the company operated 230 retail liquor stores consisting of 174 stores under Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond brand names in Alberta; 33 stores under Liquor Depot and Liquor Barn brand names in British Columbia; and 22 stores under Brown Jug brand name in Alaska.

