Insider Selling: Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $217,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $206,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 12,948 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $344,157.84.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $185,840.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $179,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $174,800.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $174,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $86,640.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $171,760.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 113,735 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $2,413,456.70.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. 2,355,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3,613.76, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Ciena has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $646.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. Ciena had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $3,284,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 1,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 719,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 681,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ciena by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Goldman Sachs raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ciena from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

