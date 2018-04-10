Patrick Gallagher Sells 601 Shares of Ciena (CIEN) Stock

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Director Patrick Gallagher sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $15,974.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Patrick Gallagher sold 811 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $20,948.13.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3,613.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Ciena has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $646.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ciena from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ciena by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

