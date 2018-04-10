Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stake Lifted by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000.

Ciena stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3,613.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Ciena has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $646.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Ciena had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Ciena’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $49,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,531 shares of company stock worth $2,315,878 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Goldman Sachs upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ciena-co-cien-holdings-lifted-by-meadow-creek-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.