Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 996.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management Partners increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management Partners now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,494.78.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at $9,553,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,518.47, for a total value of $379,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $18.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,424.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $884.49 and a 12-month high of $1,617.54. The company has a market capitalization of $680,281.94, a P/E ratio of 312.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/cim-llc-reduces-stake-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn-updated.html.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.