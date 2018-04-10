TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 4,613 Shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 2.39% of Cimpress worth $87,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter worth about $398,436,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $32,152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cimpress by 1,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 986,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,309,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $5,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.53. 103,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,633.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.83, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of -0.13. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $78.80 and a 1 year high of $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.34 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Cimpress’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Katryn Blake sold 37,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total value of $5,392,823.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $125,616.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,818.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,672 shares of company stock worth $5,754,734. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Aegis lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cimpress currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.

