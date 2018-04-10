Comparing Hawaiian Telcom (NASDAQ:HCOM) & Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) and Hawaiian Telcom (NASDAQ:HCOM) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Hawaiian Telcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bell 2.52% -0.61% 0.10% Hawaiian Telcom -29.11% -6.64% -2.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Hawaiian Telcom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bell $1.29 billion 0.47 $35.10 million ($0.08) -177.50 Hawaiian Telcom $368.42 million 0.83 -$107.24 million N/A N/A

Cincinnati Bell has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Telcom.

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Telcom has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Hawaiian Telcom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Hawaiian Telcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cincinnati Bell and Hawaiian Telcom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bell 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hawaiian Telcom 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cincinnati Bell currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Hawaiian Telcom.

Summary

Cincinnati Bell beats Hawaiian Telcom on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides professional services, such as consulting, staffing, installation, and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers various services, including hardware and software components management services; cloud-based audio, video, and Web conferencing services; cloud call center and call recording application services; cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Hawaiian Telcom

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. provides communications services and products to residential and business customers in the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. The company offers local telephone services, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance, and private lines. It also provides high-speed Internet, long distance, television, Internet protocol based network, managed, billing and collection, and wireless services; data center services, including colocation and virtual private cloud; customer premises equipment; and data solutions. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 271,000 voice access lines; 22,000 business voice over Internet protocol lines; 110,000 high-speed Internet lines; and 45,000 video subscribers. Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.