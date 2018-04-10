Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, March 23rd.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.22.

CRUS traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,870. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $2,442.14, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.22.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.19). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $482.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $305,347.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,941 shares of company stock worth $335,140. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

