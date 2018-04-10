Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $5.75 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Opes Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Advisors Inc now owns 7,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 12,580 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, February 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

CSCO stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.51. 22,760,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,577,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $196,217.52, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

