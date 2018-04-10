Woodstock Corp Has $8.06 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 512,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $196,217.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

