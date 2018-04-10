Cision (NYSE:CISN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cision in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CISN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 230,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,438.51, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of -0.04. Cision has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cision will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings (Cayman) L.P. Canyon sold 5,799,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $59,846,980.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cision by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,798,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 91,466 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cision by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,961,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cision during the 4th quarter valued at $5,321,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cision by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 73,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its position in Cision by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions. It specializes in cloud-based public relations software, government relations, PRWeb and other related products including distribution, media monitoring, media database, and media analysis. The company was founded on March 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

