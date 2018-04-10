Citigroup Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €36.00 ($44.44) price objective by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVK. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($48.15) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.80 ($41.73).

Shares of EVK traded up €0.12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €29.11 ($35.94). The company had a trading volume of 568,890 shares. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($33.06) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($40.70).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

