Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,766,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435,205 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.38% of Citigroup worth $726,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 227.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,629,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,395,000 after buying an additional 6,688,305 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $321,322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,815,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,329 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 9,901,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,777,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $95.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.69.

NYSE C opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $176,306.52, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

