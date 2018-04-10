Prudential (LON:PRU) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report released on Thursday, March 15th.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,800 ($25.44) to GBX 1,899 ($26.84) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America set a GBX 2,300 ($32.51) target price on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($28.27) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS set a GBX 2,400 ($33.92) price target on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($25.30) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,119.11 ($29.95).

Shares of PRU traded up GBX 21 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,810 ($25.58). 3,485,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 1,612.14 ($22.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,992.50 ($28.16).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 139 ($1.96) by GBX 6.20 ($0.09). The firm had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion during the quarter. Prudential had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 3.50%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a GBX 32.50 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $14.50.

In related news, insider John W. Foley sold 81,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,747 ($24.69), for a total value of £1,423,245.96 ($2,011,655.07). Insiders purchased a total of 30 shares of company stock worth $54,140 in the last 90 days.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/citigroup-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-prudential-pru-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Prudential

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.