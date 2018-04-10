Adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €220.00 by Citigroup

Adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €205.00 ($253.09) price objective on Adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €243.00 ($300.00) target price on Adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($246.91) target price on Adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €193.00 ($238.27) target price on Adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, equinet set a €211.00 ($260.49) price objective on Adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €212.88 ($262.82).

Shares of ADS traded up €2.90 ($3.58) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €205.50 ($253.70). The company had a trading volume of 781,158 shares. Adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($202.04) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($248.16).

About Adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

