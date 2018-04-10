Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $21.58 Million Holdings in C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,981 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of C&J Energy Services worth $21,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $243,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $283,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CJ traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. 1,497,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,752.04 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.71. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.37 million. analysts predict that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CJ shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

