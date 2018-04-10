Klondex Mines’ (TSE:KDX) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Clarus Securities

Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Clarus Securities in a report released on Friday, March 16th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KDX. Scotiabank set a C$4.50 target price on Klondex Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Klondex Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Klondex Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Klondex Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Klondex Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Klondex Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.02.

Shares of KDX opened at C$2.97 on Friday. Klondex Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$5.37.

Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Klondex Mines had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of C$80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.49 million.

In related news, insider Global Resource Manag Waterton acquired 1,571,562 shares of Klondex Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.76 per share, with a total value of C$2,765,949.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,673,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,224.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek mine covering approximately 19,000 acres located in Lander County; the Midas mine and ore milling facility covering approximately 30,000 acres situated in Elko County; and the Hollister mine approximately 18,000 acres located in Elko County.

