BB&T Securities LLC Acquires 17,862 Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund Inc (EMO)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 122.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,862 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned 0.10% of ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 547,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 104,886 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund by 892.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000.

In other news, Director Carol L. Colman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $32,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EMO opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BB&T Securities LLC Acquires 17,862 Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund Inc (EMO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/clearbridge-energy-mlp-opp-fund-inc-emo-shares-bought-by-bbt-securities-llc-updated.html.

About ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide long-term investors a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.