Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Hold

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

Shares of CLFD opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $189.20, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.07. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. State Street Corp grew its position in Clearfield by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

