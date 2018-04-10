The Clorox’s (CLX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. BMO Capital Markets set a $147.00 price objective on The Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Clorox from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Clorox from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (down previously from $139.00) on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,887. The firm has a market cap of $16,629.71, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Clorox has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $150.40.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 126.70% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. equities analysts predict that The Clorox will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 18.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in The Clorox by 490.9% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,796 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in The Clorox by 4.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Clorox by 2.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in The Clorox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/clorox-clx-earns-hold-rating-from-barclays-updated-updated-updated.html.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.