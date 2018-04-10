ClubCoin (CLUB) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

ClubCoin (CURRENCY:CLUB) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, ClubCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One ClubCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00019449 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and YoBit. ClubCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $523.00 worth of ClubCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007980 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001669 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000708 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About ClubCoin

ClubCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2015. ClubCoin’s total supply is 99,121,166 coins. ClubCoin’s official Twitter account is @clubcoin_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClubCoin’s official website is clubcoin.co.

ClubCoin Coin Trading

ClubCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to purchase ClubCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClubCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClubCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

