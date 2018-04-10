CME Group (CME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $387,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,491,133.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total transaction of $3,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,050,586.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,199 shares of company stock worth $5,129,812. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.16. 626,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,857. CME Group has a 52-week low of $114.82 and a 52-week high of $171.71. The stock has a market cap of $53,869.33, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 111.49% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CME Group (CME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/cme-group-cme-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.